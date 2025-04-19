‘Vile scumbag’: Union minister Satish Dubey on Anurag Kashyap's Brahmin remark

Union minister Satish Chandra Dubey hit out at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over the latter's controversial remark on Brahmins in a reply to an X user. On April 17, Anurag Kashyap slammed the protests around the film "Phule", a biopic on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, questioning why films depicting caste issues get banned in India.

“This vile scumbag @anuragkashyap72 thinks he can spit filth on the entire Brahmin community and get away with it? If he doesn’t issue a public apology immediately, I swear I’ll make sure he finds no peace anywhere. Enough of this gutter mouth’s hate , we won’t stay silent!” the Union minister of state for Coal and Mines said in an X post.

Kashyap apologises for Brahmin remark

Amid the raging controversy, Kashyap issued an apology over his remark on Brahmins. He claimed that his daughter, family, friends and colleagues are getting rape and death threats.

"This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar (cultural values)," the Gangs of Wasseypur director said in a note on Instagram.

The biopic, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in the roles of the reformist couple, was set for release last week but it will now arrive in theatres on April 25.

After the trailer of "Phule" was unveiled online on April 10, some members from the Brahmin community raised objections stating that they’ve been portrayed in poor light.

In a series of post on Instagram, Kashyap said the very first play of his career was based on the lives of Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule.

“If casteism didn’t exist in this country, why did they need to fight against it?" he said.