YSR Congress party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government of pursuing a systematic and vindictive campaign to suppress political opponents by fabricating cases, manipulating institutions, and misusing the police force. Vindictive politics in full swing in Andhra: Jagan slams CM Naidu

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Tadepalli in Guntur district, Jagan asserted that the Naidu administration had “brought vindictive politics into full play,” using coercive tactics against adversaries and implicating political rivals in false cases under what he termed the “Red Book constitution.”

Jagan also linked this alleged misuse of power to the controversies surrounding the Tirupati laddu quality allegations and the Parakamani issue, stating that the government was manufacturing narratives to target YSRCP leaders despite the absence of evidence.

On the ongoing investigation by the special investigation team (SIT) into the alleged adulteration of ghee used in making of Tirumala laddu, Jagan dismissed allegations, stating that it was “manufactured false story” to target former TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy. He said TTD had a robust quality-testing system and no evidence supported the government’s claims.

On the issue of foreign currency at Parakamani in Tirumala, Jagan said the modernisation undertaken by the YSRCP government—including advanced surveillance systems—had exposed irregularities, yet the present administration was distorting facts for political gain.

Jagan accused Naidu of using police and investigative agencies to “manufacture evidence” and implicate YSRCP leaders in false cases. He cited the alleged false booking of Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother, despite the district SP reportedly stating that a murder case in question stemmed from internal TDP rivalry.

“Multiple cases against Pinnelli, he said, demonstrated the government’s intent to persecute political opponents,” he said.

The YSRCP chief further claimed that the so-called “liquor scam” was being used as a tool to arrest opposition leaders even though, according to him, liquor manufacturing and distribution networks were controlled by those aligned with the ruling coalition.

He listed several YSRCP leaders—including Jogi Ramesh, Mithun Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, Dhanunjay Reddy, and Ballaji Govindappa—who he said were being “irrationally targeted” as part of this campaign.

“Chandrababu himself faces serious cases and is out on bail,” Jagan said, accusing the Chief Minister of exerting undue pressure on officials to retract statements and close corruption cases against him.

Jagan highlighted the growing public backlash against the government’s decision to hand over key components of public healthcare to private entities. He said the YSRCP’s campaign against the move had already garnered one crore signatures and would culminate with a formal submission to the governor on December 16.

He accused the coalition of not only privatising healthcare but also burdening the exchequer by issuing orders to pay the salaries of staff working in private institutions. Aarogyasri, he alleged, had been diluted and arrears were mounting.

The former chief minister accused the Naidu government of gross negligence in the education sector, linking the deaths of 29 students to consumption of contaminated food and water in schools. With deteriorating hygiene standards and mismanaged midday meals, he said, students were now compelled to carry lunch boxes from home.

Jagan alleged that several reforms introduced during the YSRCP regime had been rolled back, while fee reimbursement dues had piled up, deepening student distress.

On the agricultural front, Jagan said farmers were being denied Minimum Support Price for all major crops and were not receiving input subsidies, crop insurance, or capital assistance. In contrast, farmers under YSRCP rule had benefited from timely support through RBKs, he asserted.

Reacting sharply to Jagan’s allegations, senior TDP leader and state excise minister Kollu Ravindra said the YSRCP chief was spitting venom against the state government as he was unable to tolerate the progress of the state in the Naidu regime.

“It is surprising that Jagan is trying to project scamsters like Jogi Ramesh and murder-accused like Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy as paragons of virtue. What is worse, he is also defending the accused in Parakamani theft case. He has not learnt a lesson despite biting the dust in the last elections,” Ravindra said.