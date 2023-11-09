close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Violation of bilateral agreements’: MEA on unprovoked firing along Pak border

‘Violation of bilateral agreements’: MEA on unprovoked firing along Pak border

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 09, 2023 09:40 PM IST

A BSF personnel died in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Sambha district on Thursday

NEW DELHI: The recent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) and incidents of firing on the international border by Pakistan and instances of cross-border infiltration are violations of bilateral agreements, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier wipes his tears as he takes a video of a wreath-laying ceremony for his colleague Lal Fam Kima in Jammu (AP)
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier wipes his tears as he takes a video of a wreath-laying ceremony for his colleague Lal Fam Kima in Jammu (AP)

A BSF personnel died after being injured in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Sambha district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. This was the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by the Pakistan Rangers on the international border, and the sixth overall violation since the two sides revived a ceasefire agreement in February 2021.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Such incidents of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration, sometimes done with drones and with firing, are violations of bilateral agreements and we always raise and take up these matters with Pakistan,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing.

“The BSF has raised the recent incidents that have occurred with the Pakistani side during flag meetings. We have also put this issue before them through diplomatic channels,” he said.

In response to a question, Bagchi said the Indian side attaches importance to the Kartarpur Corridor, which allows Indian nationals to visit a historic gurdwara in Pakistan without visas, and has often asked Pakistan to withdraw a fee of $20 imposed on all visitors.

“We have proposed that this fee should be removed and we have also reiterated this but there has been no update from the Pakistani side. We are aware of the difficulties caused by the fee and we will continue raising it,” he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out