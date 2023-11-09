‘Violation of bilateral agreements’: MEA on unprovoked firing along Pak border

NEW DELHI: The recent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) and incidents of firing on the international border by Pakistan and instances of cross-border infiltration are violations of bilateral agreements, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier wipes his tears as he takes a video of a wreath-laying ceremony for his colleague Lal Fam Kima in Jammu (AP)

A BSF personnel died after being injured in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Sambha district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. This was the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by the Pakistan Rangers on the international border, and the sixth overall violation since the two sides revived a ceasefire agreement in February 2021.

“Such incidents of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration, sometimes done with drones and with firing, are violations of bilateral agreements and we always raise and take up these matters with Pakistan,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing.

“The BSF has raised the recent incidents that have occurred with the Pakistani side during flag meetings. We have also put this issue before them through diplomatic channels,” he said.

In response to a question, Bagchi said the Indian side attaches importance to the Kartarpur Corridor, which allows Indian nationals to visit a historic gurdwara in Pakistan without visas, and has often asked Pakistan to withdraw a fee of $20 imposed on all visitors.

“We have proposed that this fee should be removed and we have also reiterated this but there has been no update from the Pakistani side. We are aware of the difficulties caused by the fee and we will continue raising it,” he said.