Video: Haryana university student tries to sneak girlfriend into boys hostel in suitcase, caught

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2025 01:46 PM IST

The incident reportedly happened in OP Jindal University, a private university located in Haryana's Sonipat district. 

A student’s attempt to sneak a girl, reportedly his girlfriend, into his hostel room in a trolley bag got foiled when the security staff of the university found out. The incident happened in OP Jindal University, a private university located in Haryana's Sonipat district, reported News18. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

It is not yet known whether the girl is a student of the same university or not. (X/gharkekalesh)
It is not yet known whether the girl is a student of the same university or not. (X/gharkekalesh)

In the video, the security staff is seen opening a large trolley bag as a girl curled inside emerges out of it. The incident was reportedly captured by a fellow student of the university.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

How the university staff managed to intercept the bag is not certain yet, however, some reports say that the girl screamed when the bag hit a bump. It is not yet known whether the girl is a student of the same university or not.

The university has so far not reacted to the incident, however, it does raise questions on the security measures in place in the university.

Internet reacts

Meanwhile, the social media users had a ball watching the bizarre video, while others called the attempt desperate. “The length that people need to go to just to get some private time with their loved ones in this country because of all the restrictions is so dehumanising,” said a user.

Another user replied, “Dude really thought he was in a movie—one speed bump later, whole mission collapsed. OP Jindal guards weren’t ready, but neither was that suitcase.”

“One minute you’re sneaking snacks past the warden, the next someone’s trying to smuggle their GF in a suitcase like it’s a spy movie!” said another user.

One of the users was reminded of a similar case reported in Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka in 2022, when a student tried to sneak in his girlfriend in a suitcase but was caught.

Sharing a video of the incident, the user wrote, “This reminds me of Manipal Case. A student at the Manipal Institute of Technology Karnataka tried to sneak his girlfriend into his hostel by using suitcase. However, he was caught by the hostel caretaker, who became suspicious of the bulging suitcase.”

Video: Haryana university student tries to sneak girlfriend into boys hostel in suitcase, caught
