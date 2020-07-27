e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Virus threat not over, need to stay extra vigilant: Modi

Virus threat not over, need to stay extra vigilant: Modi

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said India’s recovery rate – the percentage of Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the viral illness – is higher than that of other countries and its fatalities lower, but the “hazards” of the outbreak “are far from over”.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 07:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested people to exercise caution amid Covid-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested people to exercise caution amid Covid-19. (ANI)
         

India has been united in fighting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) epidemic and has performed better than many other countries, but people need to remain “extra vigilant” as the threat posed by the outbreak persists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said India’s recovery rate – the percentage of Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the viral illness – is higher than that of other countries and its fatalities lower, but the “hazards” of the outbreak “are far from over”.

“Today, the recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries; the mortality rate in the context of corona in our country is much less as well, compared to most countries,” Modi said, adding: “Of course, the loss of even one life is saddening, but India has also succeeded in saving the lives of millions of her people.”

The Prime Minister also sounded caution, and said it was important to practise social distancing and wear masks to fight the virus. “At many places, it is spreading fast... We have to bear in mind that Corona is as fatal today as it was in the beginning – that’s why we have to be fully cautious,” he said. Till Sunday, India recorded a recovery rate of 63.9% -- higher than the hardest-hit nation, US (47.6%) – and a fatality rate of 2.3%, lower than the global rate of 4%.

These figures have been recorded even as infections have risen rapidly in the country, with more than 1.4 million overall cases and a total of 32, 811 deaths till the end of the day. The contagion, which had until recent weeks largely affected urban metropolises like Mumbai and Delhi – has begun spreading across states with most lockdown restrictions lifted.

Maharashtra is the hardest-hit state in the number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha are among the states that are now adding hundreds of new cases daily.

The PM also said that while the country continues to fight the coronavirus epidemic, there is also the need to scale up employment and help businesses. “On the one hand, we have to fight the battle against Corona with full awareness & vigilance; on the other, whatever our responsibilities, through sheer perseverance… business, jobs or studies… we have to lend pace to it, taking it to greater heights,” he said.

India was among the countries to impose a strict lockdown, first enforced on March 25, to curb the spread of the disease. While most of the restrictions have now been eased, economic activities are stuttering to restart months after as the country continues to record thousands of new infections daily.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Bihar, Andhra, Bengal, Karnataka face risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots
Bihar, Andhra, Bengal, Karnataka face risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
All tenders with China firms’ participation will not be hit
All tenders with China firms’ participation will not be hit
Rajasthan HC to hear today plea against BSP unit’s merger with Congress
Rajasthan HC to hear today plea against BSP unit’s merger with Congress
Govt plans to build cold storage, supply chain for Covid-19 vaccines
Govt plans to build cold storage, supply chain for Covid-19 vaccines
Covid-19 live updates: Brazil registers 555 fresh deaths, 24,578 cases
Covid-19 live updates: Brazil registers 555 fresh deaths, 24,578 cases
Sometimes you are getting too much backing: Irfan Pathan on Rishabh Pant
Sometimes you are getting too much backing: Irfan Pathan on Rishabh Pant
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In