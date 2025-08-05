Visitor thwarts arson attempt at Istanbul's historic Hagia Sophia Mosque

An alert visitor thwarted an arson attempt at the historic Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul. The CCTV footage shows that instead of approaching the minbar of the mosque, he went to an area near the marble columns behind lecterns(REUTERS)

The incident took place on July 11 at approximately 11:50 pm in Istanbul, after the evening prayers at the mosque, which is considered as one of the most significant religious and historical site in the Turkey,Turkiye Today reported.

Security footage showed suspect's activity

Security footage of the mosque showed a man wearing a red cap, black shirt and shorts entering the mosque. The suspect, whose face was not visible, was carrying several small pieces of paper in his pockets. However, he was not carrying any flammable liquids, thus helping him pass through the metal detectors without raising any suspicion.

However, the CCTV footage shows that instead of approaching the minbar of the mosque, he went to an area near the marble columns behind lecterns, Turkiye Today reported.

Following this, the man tore the pieces of paper he had brought with him and set them on fire, walking away from the spot after starting the blaze.

Visitor and imam prevented spread of blaze

A woman wearing a green headscarf was the first to notice the smoke from the blaze, and alerted the imam of the mosque. The arson attempt took place when most of the people had departed after evening prayers.

However, the blaze was started near the marble columns, where there were no flammable fabrics, thus preventing the spread of the fire. According to an Ekol TV report, the imam lifted the security barrier to try to stop the fire, but could not do so immediately. The woman and another person who was praying also assisted the imam's efforts to douse the fire.

Eventually, the carpet which was on fire was pulled from its position, thus helping bring the blaze under control before it could cause damage to the 1500-year-old mosque.

The Istanbul Police Department launched an investigation in the matter, detaining the suspect, who was identified by the initials M.G. The man was formally arrested on July 13, the police said.

In the aftermath of the incident, the security measures at the mosque were stepped up.