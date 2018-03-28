Vistara air hostess lodges sexual harassment complaint against 62-year-old passenger, man held

A 62-year-old Pune businessman has been arrested on a complaint of sexual harassment lodged against him by a cabin crew member of the Air Vistara, Lucknow-Delhi flight on March 24, the police said on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, an Air Vistara spokesperson said, “We have reported the matter to the police and other relevant authorities. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is on.”

Air Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts safety of its staff and customers at risk or compromises their dignity, the spokesperson added.

The accused, Rajeev Vasant Dani, was arrested by the Delhi police from the airport itself after the complaint was lodged.

The police said the incident happened when the passenger was de-boarding the aircraft after it landed at T3 terminal in New Delhi on March 24. The air hostess told the police that she had been touched “inappropriately” when he was getting down.

“A case vide FIR under section 354A of IPC (sexual harassment, punishable with a maximum term of three years and a fine) has been registered,” the police said in a statement.