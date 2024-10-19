Vladimir Putin praises Bollywood: ‘Indian films more popular in Russia than…’ | Watch

President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised Bollywood films and said he would be discussing a potential boost to the Indian industry in Russia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the upcoming BRICS Summit. Russian president Vladimir Putin during a media conference ahead of the BRICS summit(AP)

The Russian President, addressing the foreign press, said Indian cinema is more popular in the country than entertainment from any other BRICS country.

Putin also said Russia had a channel dedicated towards playing Bollywood films day and night.

During the press conference, the Russian President also said Bollywood and operations in a few other industries, such as automotive and pharmaceutical, needed to be discussed going forward.

“Cinema products and film industry are a part of the economy, and is to be duly regulated. India has made a lot of decisions to protect its own market,” Putin said.

Putin addd that he might discuss this issue with Modi during the annual BRICS Summit. Modi will be travelling to Kazan in Russia for the 16th BRICS Summit on October 22-23.

“I am sure we will come to terms 100 per cent, we are positive that if the Indian friends have this interest, we will find common ground to promote Indian films to the Russian market,” he added.

This year, Moscow International Film Festival will also be introducing films from BRICS nations, including India.

Putin said it would be interesting to see not only Indian films but different BRICS countries' actors representing their cultures in film as well.

During the BRICS Summit, India and Russia are also expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

The 16th BRICS Summit, themed ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security’, will also focus on the role of the collective in resisting Western influence and evaluate their futures as drivers of the global economy.