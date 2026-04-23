Vote is a shield you wield to protect Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin urges people to vote

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin on Thursday urged people to cast their vote and fulfil their democratic duty. Stalin is contesting from Kolathur (Chennai) as he hopes to return to power. (MK Stalin | Official X account)

Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga, son and deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after exercising his franchise.

“Vote without fail for the development of Tamil Nadu. I have cast my vote in the 2026 legislative Assembly election. People of Tamil Nadu, perform your democratic duty without fail”, Stalin said.

“What you are going to give today is not a vote; it is a shield you wield to protect Tamil Nadu.Your vote alone will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu.”

He stressed that every vote protects the high values of the Constitution.

“Tamil Nadu will vote. Tamil Nadu will win. We will win together.!!” he added.

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CM Stalin and his family, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, superstar Rajinikanth, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay were among the early voters.

As many as 4,023 candidates, including 443 women, are in the fray. Karur constituency has the most contestants at 79. Sholinganallur has the highest number of voters (5,36, 991) and Harbour the lowest (1,16,896).

The contest is primarily between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 27 of 234 seats as part of the NDA. The TVK hopes to emerge as the third force in the state.

Stalin is contesting from Kolathur (Chennai) as he hopes to return to power. His son and deputy Udhayanidhi is in the poll fray from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi in the Salem district, Vijay from Perambur (Chennai), and Tiruchirappalli East, and former chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from Bodinayakanur.

The result of the assembly polls in the state will be announced on May 4.