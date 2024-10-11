‘Vote jihad?’: Shiv Sena (UBT) questions salary hike for madrassa teachers in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday took a jab at the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, questioning if the decision to raise the honorarium and salaries of madrassa teachers amounted to “vote jihad.” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut speaks with the media in Mumbai. (PTI)

He alleged that the implementation of schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and the increase in the working capital of the Maulana Azad Financial Corporation from ₹700 crore to ₹1,000 crore were being carried out with electoral considerations in mind, especially with assembly polls expected to take place next month.

The term of the current assembly concludes on November 26.

“Aren't these schemes, like the Ladki Bahin Yojana and the salary hike for madrassa teachers, examples of vote jihad? While salaries for those who educate children should be increased, the BJP would label it as vote jihad if we had initiated such measures,” Raut said.

Congress leader Naseem Khan alleged that the decision to increase the honorarium and salaries of madrassa teachers was aimed at the upcoming elections.

“Why is the BJP not taking action against its leaders who are threatening Muslims?” Khan questioned.

He claimed that the decision to increase the honorarium and salaries, along with the working capital of the Maulana Azad Financial Corporation is not intended for the upliftment of Muslims but rather to ensure that the BJP does not perform as poorly as it did in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“However, despite all these (motives), we welcome both decisions. But the countdown of the ruling alliance's defeat in the Maharashtra polls has begun,” Khan said.

Hitting back, Senior state BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said the government has not raised the salaries of Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, whose party allegedly engaged in vote jihad during the Lok Sabha polls.

Somaiya said that the BJP's Mahayuti government does not discriminate based on religion regarding health and education.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the Mahayuti alliance's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra to vote jihad.

According to a cabinet decision, the working capital of the Maulana Azad Financial Corporation will increase from ₹700 crore to ₹1,000 crore.

The honorarium for madrassa teachers holding a D.Ed degree will rise from ₹6,000 to ₹16,000, while those with BA, B.Ed, or BSc degrees will see their honorarium increase from ₹8,000 to ₹18,000.

With PTI inputs