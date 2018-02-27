Polling Live: 41% polling in Meghalaya, 37% in Nagaland till 11am

All eyes will be on the BJP as two Christian-majority states – Meghalaya and Nagaland – go to the polls on Tuesday.

Elections will take place between 7 am and 4 pm. Anti-incumbency will turn out to be a major factor as the Congress (ruling Meghalaya since 2008) and the Naga People’s Front (ruling Nagaland since 2003) take on an aggressive BJP in the two states respectively. Incidentally, the saffron party was only a minor political irritant until five years ago.

Elections are being held for 59 seats each in the two states. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 3, along with Tripura, which went to the polls on February 18. Elaborate arrangements, including security deployment, have been made to ensure seamless polling.