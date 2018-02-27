Polling Live: 41% polling in Meghalaya, 37% in Nagaland till 11am

41% polling has been recorded in Meghalaya and 37% has been recorded in Nagaland till 11am.
All eyes will be on the BJP as two Christian-majority states – Meghalaya and Nagaland – go to the polls on Tuesday.
Elections will take place between 7 am and 4 pm. Anti-incumbency will turn out to be a major factor as the Congress (ruling Meghalaya since 2008) and the Naga People’s Front (ruling Nagaland since 2003) take on an aggressive BJP in the two states respectively. Incidentally, the saffron party was only a minor political irritant until five years ago.
Elections are being held for 59 seats each in the two states. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 3, along with Tripura, which went to the polls on February 18. Elaborate arrangements, including security deployment, have been made to ensure seamless polling.
Voting at 100 polling stations in Nagaland delayed
Polling had started at 7 am, but due to malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines, voting in around 100 polling stations got delayed, PTI quoted Nagaland's chief electoral officer Abhijit Sinha as saying.
VVPAT snag hits Meghalaya
VVPATs are not working in some polling booths. They are being repaired, Meghalaya chief electoral officer FR Kharkongor.
Casted my vote. May you all also exercise your franchise peacefully. May peace and harmony reign over Nagaland. #NagalandElection2018 pic.twitter.com/tOzmQFICEL— TR Zeliang (@TRZeliang) February 27, 2018
22% polling reported in Meghalaya till 9 am
Restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit poll have also been imposed till 4:30pm, reports ANI news.
17% polling reported across Nagaland till 9 am, chief electoral officer Abhijit Sinha tells HT.
Naga People's front will get absolute majority, chief minister TR Zeliang says after casting vote.
Blast in Nagaland polling booth
One person reportedly injured in grenade blast in polling booth Tizit town in Nagaland.
One person sustained injuries on left leg when a hand-made crude bomb was lobbed by miscreants 15-20 feet from polling booth in Tizit, Nagaland at 5.45 am, says V Vise, SP of Mon district.
Voters queue up
Women voters in their colourful tribal attires were seen queueing up at polling stations across the state since morning and shops in the vicinity did brisk business.
"Men and women in large numbers queued up in front of many polling stations well before polling opened at 7 am in the entire state," chief electoral officer, Frederick Roy Kharkongor said.
In Nagaland, former chief minister and leader of newly formed Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from the Northern Angami-II seat.
#NagalandElection2018: Voting underway at a polling station in Peren district's Jalukie pic.twitter.com/1YzSVzdMJo— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
Security tightened
Curfew has been imposed in Mokokchung, Phek, Longleng districts and parts of Kohima and Dimapur districts of Nagaland to prevent poll violence.
Prime minister Narendra Modi and minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju urged the voters to come out and vote in large numbers.
Voting delayed at Shillong model polling station North due to issues with the EVM #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/T4mLEnthAh— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
Polling begins
Voting begins for 59 seats each in Meghalaya and Nagaland