 Polling Live: 41% polling in Meghalaya, 37% in Nagaland till 11am
Voting to the 60 member Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly was underway on Tuesday amidst tight security, an official said, adding that a crude bomb exploded barely an hour before polling took off. Here are the live updates.
live Feb 27, 2018 11:45 IST
By Utpal Parashar

All eyes will be on the BJP as two Christian-majority states – Meghalaya and Nagaland – go to the polls on Tuesday. 

Elections will take place between 7 am and 4 pm. Anti-incumbency will turn out to be a major factor as the Congress (ruling Meghalaya since 2008) and the Naga People’s Front (ruling Nagaland since 2003) take on an aggressive BJP in the two states respectively. Incidentally, the saffron party was only a minor political irritant until five years ago. 

Elections are being held for 59 seats each in the two states. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 3, along with Tripura, which went to the polls on February 18. Elaborate arrangements, including security deployment, have been made to ensure seamless polling.

Feb 27, 2018 11:45 AM IST

41% polling has been recorded in Meghalaya and 37% has been recorded in Nagaland till 11am.

Feb 27, 2018 11:42 AM IST

Voting at 100 polling stations in Nagaland delayed

Polling had started at 7 am, but due to malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines, voting in around 100 polling stations got delayed, PTI quoted Nagaland's chief electoral officer Abhijit Sinha as saying.

Feb 27, 2018 10:55 AM IST

VVPAT snag hits Meghalaya

VVPATs are not working in some polling booths. They are being repaired, Meghalaya chief electoral officer FR Kharkongor.

Feb 27, 2018 10:43 AM IST

Feb 27, 2018 09:53 AM IST

22% polling reported in Meghalaya till 9 am

Feb 27, 2018 09:38 AM IST

Restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit poll have also been imposed till 4:30pm, reports ANI news.

Feb 27, 2018 09:32 AM IST

17% polling reported across Nagaland till 9 am, chief electoral officer Abhijit Sinha tells HT.

Feb 27, 2018 09:18 AM IST

Naga People's front will get absolute majority, chief minister TR Zeliang says after casting vote.

Feb 27, 2018 09:04 AM IST

Blast in Nagaland polling booth

One person reportedly injured in grenade blast in polling booth Tizit town in Nagaland.

One person sustained injuries on left leg when a hand-made crude bomb was lobbed by miscreants 15-20 feet from polling booth in Tizit, Nagaland at 5.45 am, says V Vise, SP of Mon district.

Feb 27, 2018 09:03 AM IST

Voters queue up

Women voters in their colourful tribal attires were seen queueing up at polling stations across the state since morning and shops in the vicinity did brisk business.

"Men and women in large numbers queued up in front of many polling stations well before polling opened at 7 am in the entire state," chief electoral officer, Frederick Roy Kharkongor said.

Feb 27, 2018 08:56 AM IST

In Nagaland, former chief minister and leader of newly formed Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from the Northern Angami-II seat.

Feb 27, 2018 08:26 AM IST

Feb 27, 2018 08:03 AM IST

Security tightened

Curfew has been imposed in Mokokchung, Phek, Longleng districts and parts of Kohima and Dimapur districts of Nagaland to prevent poll violence.

Feb 27, 2018 07:56 AM IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi and minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju urged the voters to come out and vote in large numbers. 

Feb 27, 2018 07:33 AM IST

Feb 27, 2018 07:24 AM IST

Polling begins

Voting begins for 59 seats each in Meghalaya and Nagaland

