VVIP chopper case: I-T raids premises of two accused

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 02:18 IST

The Income-Tax department, which has been probing a tax-evasion case linked to the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP AgustaWestland chopper deal, conducted searches at properties belonging to Sushen Mohan Gupta and Pune-based industrialist Dinesh Munot in more than two-dozen locations on Thursday, two officials aware of the development said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the chopper deal, had quizzed Gupta and Munot on various charges, including money laundering, they added.

About 30 premises were raided by tax department sleuths in coordination with local police in the two cities, they said. According to officials, the searches against the two are a result of certain disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena to the investigative agencies. Saxena is an accused arrested in the case. Saxena was arrested by ED last year.