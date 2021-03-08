IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Waiting for govt to respond, says farmer hailed by PM Modi for patent win
Telangana farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy. (HT Photo)
Telangana farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy. (HT Photo)
india news

Waiting for govt to respond, says farmer hailed by PM Modi for patent win

The Telangana farmer said he is in talks with an MNC based out of Mumbai for signing an agreement for mass production of new varieties of rice and wheat.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:37 PM IST

Elated that his innovation caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hyderabad-based farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy has also expressed disappointment that there has been no response from any of the government bodies or the agriculture universities over his patented product.

During his radio show Mann Ki Baat on February 28, PM Modi urged the students and youth to know more about Indian science by following the path shown by Reddy, an ‘innovative farmer,’ who had come up with varieties of wheat and rice that were naturally enriched with Vitamin D.

“These appreciations and congratulatory messages are fine, but I expect that the government will come forward to take this innovation to the people. I am ready to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the government to take this technology into the fields all over the country, so that India can export paddy and wheat enriched with Vitamin D across the world,” Reddy said.

On February 11, the 70-year-old farmer won a patent for his innovation from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) for his new findings. “It is a matter of pride for the Government of India that Reddy was honoured with the Padma Shri award last year,” PM Modi said.

According to the WIPO document, which was seen by HT, the invention by Reddy puts forth a new composition based on non-chemical, natural plant- based extracts to produce crop plants with high Vitamin D content, without genetic modification or application of chemicals.

“During this coronavirus pandemic, every doctor has been talking about how Vitamin D deficiency will affect the immunity of the body. But I felt this natural way of enriching the food with Vitamin D will go a long way in improving the immunity levels of the human being,” he said.

The cultivator said he would wait some more for the state and the central governments to respond. “Otherwise, I don’t mind tying up with multinational companies for the commercial exploitation of my patented product,” he said.

Already, Reddy has been in talks with an MNC based out of Mumbai for signing an agreement for mass production of these new varieties of rice and wheat. He, however, refused to divulge further details about the MNC at this stage.

Telangana agriculture commissioner and secretary B Janardhan Reddy, however, said the state government had all the appreciation for the innovation of Venkat Reddy and would definitely encourage his product.

“However, there is a procedure in the government for mass production of the new varieties of rice or paddy. It has to be studied by the scientists at Prof Jayashankar Agricultural University and then given the approval by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research. We shall definitely hold discussions with Venkat Reddy on how to take it forward,” the commissioner said.

According to Reddy, there is no Vitamin D in the normal varieties of rice or and wheat available in the market at present. “Through my experiments in my own fields in Alwal near Secunderabad, I succeeded in producing a rice variety containing Vitamin D to the extent of 102-141 international units (IU) per 100 grams and a wheat variety consisting of 1,606 IU in 100 grams,” he said.

He first applied for a national patent at Indian Patent Office in Chennai on August 2, 2019 and a year later, he applied for an international patent on August 1, 2020. “After a lot of studies and enquiries, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) published the study, granting patent to my products,” Reddy said.

Reddy used various nutrient-enhancing compositions such as carrot extract, maize flour and sweet potato extract, which increase Vitamin D content in plants when applied during irrigation of crop plants. These extracts were prepared in various methods like cooking and blending and mixing them with water in certain concentrations and supplied to the fields through various methods of irrigation. In some methods, the seed of the paddy or wheat are soaked in these extracts before sowing.

Queried how a school dropout could come up with such innovative experiments, he said: “Well, there is no need for any formal degree to experiment with agriculture. It comes naturally. As regards my research on Vitamin-D-rich crops, Sun god is my inspiration.”

Reddy also did several other experiments with soil. Last year, he also invented a technique of mud spray on crops which would act as pest repellent. “This has helped me and my fellow farmers to prevent the locust attack on our fields,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)
india news

Fire at Eastern Railway office in Kolkata, one injured

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • The 13th floor houses the accounts office of the Eastern Railways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri had accused the state government officials of spreading Covid-19 in Himachal.(HT File)
Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri had accused the state government officials of spreading Covid-19 in Himachal.(HT File)
india news

Mukesh Agnihotri says HP state government hiding several economic data in budget

PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government has not made any mention of the existing debt and the probable borrowings in 2021-22 by the state government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari(PTI)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari(PTI)
india news

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari demands restoration of J-K’s statehood, elections

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that political parties should join hand to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and not just sit and watch how the BJP’s plan unfolds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy. (HT Photo)
Telangana farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy. (HT Photo)
india news

Waiting for govt to respond, says farmer hailed by PM Modi for patent win

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:37 PM IST
The Telangana farmer said he is in talks with an MNC based out of Mumbai for signing an agreement for mass production of new varieties of rice and wheat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Small price hikes over the past couple of years have eliminated subsidy on cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene.(File photo)
Small price hikes over the past couple of years have eliminated subsidy on cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene.(File photo)
india news

LPG price double in 7 yrs; tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 459%: Pradhan

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST
In all, the duty on petrol rate was hiked by 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It had also permitted FDI in defence production above 74 per cent under automatic route if it is "likely to result in access to modern technology".(File photo)
It had also permitted FDI in defence production above 74 per cent under automatic route if it is "likely to result in access to modern technology".(File photo)
india news

44 companies given FDI approvals for joint production of defence items

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:32 PM IST
On September 17 last year, the government had permitted FDI in defence production up to 74 per cent under automatic route.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP has clear policies on important aspects of life and the government has worked with that in the past, Sonowal said.(HT File Photo)
The BJP has clear policies on important aspects of life and the government has worked with that in the past, Sonowal said.(HT File Photo)
india news

CM Sarbananda Sonowal says people of Assam eager to bring back BJP-led govt

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:20 PM IST
"People of Assam have found a suitable performing government ... They are very happy with the developmental work of our government," the CM said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of elderly widows in Vrindavan who were given Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
A group of elderly widows in Vrindavan who were given Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Covid vaccination makes Women’s Day special for Vrindavan’s widows

By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Vrindavan is home to thousands of widows who have either been abandoned by their families or are just alone in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa(ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa(ANI)
india news

No new taxes levied, Karnataka budget 'people-friendly': Yediyurappa

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Against the budgeted estimates, the state expected to spend at least 94 per cent of the total expenditure, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
india news

Two Chhattisgarh ministers test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • Four Chhattisgarh legislators have contracted Covid-19 during the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly which began on February 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Women deployed aboard Indian Navy warships after almost 25 years

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:18 PM IST
India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and fleet tanker INS Shakti are the warships that have been assigned their first women crews since the late-1990s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Proportion of men donating organs improved in past 2 decades in India: Data

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:14 PM IST
When it came to recipients, the ratio is skewed in favour of the male child. Between 1998 and 2012, only 29% of the livers went to male children, data from Apollo hospital suggests. This ratio has improved to 40% between 2016 and 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Our party [MNM], which intends to give government salary to housewives, celebrates womanhood every day,” Kamal Haasan said on Twitter.(AFP)
“Our party [MNM], which intends to give government salary to housewives, celebrates womanhood every day,” Kamal Haasan said on Twitter.(AFP)
india news

Kamal Haasan’s MNM alleges DMK has copied its poll promises

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:08 PM IST
“I would be pleased if the DMK, which had copied all the highlights of our election manifesto, will also take up our honesty,” Haasan tweeted in Tamil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

Five pillars to mark India@75 celebration: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The 259-member committee includes former president Pratibha Patil, CJI Sharad Bobde, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and home minister Amit Shah. Other eminent personalities part of the committee are economist Amartya Sen, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Baba Ramdev
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image(AP)
Representative Image(AP)
india news

From ‘ITSSO’ to ‘NDSO,’ govt lists steps to enhance women’s security

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:47 PM IST
On International Women’s Day, the Amit Shah-headed home ministry stressed that ‘women’s security is the nation’s priority.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP