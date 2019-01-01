Waiting for this day, end of Sajjan Kumar’s era: BJP MLA Sirsa

Soon after former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, surrendered and was sent to jail, Delhi BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said it marked an “end to Sajjan Kumar’s era” and that the new year will see other Congress leaders involved in the riots facing a “similar end”.

Reacting to Kumar’s surrender, Sirsa said it was a big victory for the victims of the riots.

“It is an equally big loss for the Congress. They tried everything to ensure that Sajjan Kumar is not jailed but failed. The Gandhi family should now step out in public and apologise to the Sikhs of the country,” he said.

The Rajouri Garden MLA said they had been waiting for this day for the past 34 years.

“It’s a big day for us. We never believed we will see him in jail. It is now, after over three decades, that the five men who were killed by Sajjan Kumar will rest in peace. December 31, 2018 has marked the end of Sajjan Kumar era and the New Year will bring same fate to other Congress men who were involved,” Sirsa said.

As their next move, Sirsa said they will request the SIT probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case to call for fresh affidavits so that the victims who are ready to depose before the court but were afraid of Kumar, will hesitate no more.

“These witnesses were hesitant as they had seen that 34 years of struggle had remained unsuccessful until Monday. Sajjan Kumar was a big hurdle in the 1984 case and used to threaten people. Now more people will come forward and more accused will be jailed,” he said.

A three- time Member of Parliament from outer Delhi constituency, Kumar had resigned after his conviction from the Congress.

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president, Manjit Singh GK, said Kumar going behind bars would encourage other witnesses to come forward. “We will also demand day-to-day trials into the deaths of witnesses who wanted to come forward,” he told a news agency.

R P Singh, BJP national secretary, said that Kumar’s surrender was a “big big day” for the Sikhs. Singh said other leaders would also be convicted for their crimes.

With PTI inputs

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 13:13 IST