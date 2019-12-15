e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Want to fast-track firearm license in Gwalior? Donate 10 blankets for cows

Gwalior’s District Collector said he decided on the blanket donation clause because overcrowded cow shelters in the district need more resources.

Dec 15, 2019
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Gwalior
Gwalior’s district collector says once applicants donate blankets to get preference in arms licenses, the administration will have more blankets for cows for shelters.
Gwalior's district collector says once applicants donate blankets to get preference in arms licenses, the administration will have more blankets for cows for shelters.
         

If an applicant wants preferential treatment in getting a firearm license in Gwalior, he or she one will have to donate at least 10 blankets for cows, the district’s top official said Saturday.

“An applicant for an arms license will get preference in the district administration’s decision on his application for an arms license if he donates 10 blankets for cows. I have taken the decision in view of certain gaushalas (cow shelters) overcrowded with cows and, thus, requiring more resources to sustain,” Gwalior’s district collector Anurag Chaudhary said.

He said, “People in Gwalior have a craze for arms. They need it for self-defence also. Hence, once they donate blankets to get preference in getting arms licenses we will have more blankets for cows in the shelters. Earlier, our decision to ask such applicants to plant saplings yielded a good result and as many as 17000 saplings were planted for arms license seekers.”

The collector also instructed officials concerned to organise a meeting of public representatives, representatives of social organisations, those working in the field of cow protection and others for a discussion on maintenance of gaushalas and how to protect cows during the winter.

As many as 17 stray cows died of starvation in Gwalior district in October after they were herded and locked inside a room of a government school at Samnadan village by local residents because of the cattle were disrupting traffic on the highway.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered an inquiry after the incident as Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the incident proved the hollowness of the claim by the Congress government of Madhya Pradesh that it was committed to the protection of cows.

As per the animal husbandry department, there are about seven lakh stray cows in the state.

Congress in its manifesto in the run-up to the state assembly elections held in November last year promised to set up one gaushala at every panchayat. The state government planned to create as many as 1000 gaushalas across the state in the first phase.

