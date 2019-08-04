‘War-like situation’: Separatist Syed Ali Geelani on tension in Kashmir

india

Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist Syed Ali Geelani has cautioned New Delhi that any change in special status of Jammu and Kashmir will be resisted to maximum. He asked people to be ready for a “long and tough” struggle.

The Hurriyat Conference’s executive council held an important meeting on Sunday which was presided over by its chairman Syed Ali Geelani at Hyderpora Srinagar, a statement said.

In his presidential address, Geelani said that “chaotic and confusing” situation in Kashmir has panicked every individual.

“Increasing the forces’ deployment, rumours of tampering with special provisions of state, suspension of (Amarnath) Yatra, evacuating tourists, students and yatris has created a war-like situation,” he said.

Appealing to people, particularly the youth, the separatist leader asked them to be “ready for a long and tough struggle”.

He further urged the people not to panic and prepare for any eventuality. “We have proved it in hard times in 2008, 2010, 2016 or devastating 2014 floods.”

There is tension in Jammu and Kashmir over the government’s decision to curtail the Amarnath yatra and to deploy a large number of troops in the valley. Political parties in Kashmir are suspicious that the central government could be preparing the ground to scrap Articles 35A and 370, which give special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani, who heads a faction of the Hurriyat, said that although these provisions existed on papers only—still they have a historical relevance and are “globally accepted”.

The separatist leader also slammed mainstream politicians saying they are the “real culprits” of hollowing state’s special provisions.

Joining in, separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on twitter: “Kashmiri people have always faced any kind of situation bravely. And this time also, with the help of Almighty, we will fight. Stop worrying, keep your spirits high and show unity.”

