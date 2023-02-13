Warming Up To Frozen Food

The frozen food sector in India is sizzling. As convenience food shifts beyond instant ramen and noodles, the demand for precooked frozen food is witnessing an uptick. From artisanal pizzas, dumplings and quesadillas to parathas, galoutis and biryani, brands are offering gourmet frozen food that can be prepared in under 15 minutes.

THE NEW HOT

“There are days when you have no time to cook, and picking up a delicious ready-made frozen meal from a store is more convenient. It’s a time-saving and affordable meal for your family. The impact of global culinary culture due to the advent of social media and accessible travel has increased on India’s young population. Their dietary habits and lifestyles have evolved increasing the demand for international frozen food products in the region,” says Lisa Suwal, CEO, Prasuma.

The range offered by Prasuma includes frozen momos, bao buns, kebabs, spring rolls and more

The market’s expansion has also been fuelled by increased disposable incomes and rising living standards. “Modern day grocery and food stores are equipped with cold chain facilities, which has resulted in the market availability of a wide range of frozen foods. The expansion has been aided more by India’s thriving e-commerce sector. Online platforms provide higher product visibility and product listing at lower costs than traditional retail channels, allowing for wider market penetration,” adds Suwal.

According to a report by IMARC Group, the Indian frozen foods market reached ₹144.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach ₹353.3 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16% between 2023 to 2028.

SPOILT FOR CHOICE

“Today, more than 90% of these fries served in eateries are frozen. Restaurants of all categories are quickly understanding the power of outsourcing their side dishes to frozen food manufacturers. On the retail side, consumers are increasingly going for convenient, ready-to-cook options rather than making everything from scratch. Popular items include frozen samosas, paranthas, snacks, pizza pockets and pizzas,” says Sharan Goyal, founder, Pizzo and Crozzo.

Pizzo manufactures artisanal hand tossed frozen pizzas, garlic bread and more

New brands entering the frozen meals segment are bringing innovation to the menu, giving customers more than the run-of-the-mill variety. “I’ve been a chef for more than 25 years, and I could give them the experience of a gourmet meal, through our frozen meals. We offer frozen products such as frozen broccoli corn kebab, dahi ke kebab, hare bhare kebab, akhrot ke kebab and even Lucknowi galaouti kebabs with ulte tawe ke parathe,” says Sachin Sahgal, co-founder Meatington and Grab a Green.

Mutton Galouti Kebab by Meatington. The brand offers heat-and-eat kebabs, momos and more

READY IN FEW MINUTES

One of the major reasons for the acceptance of ready-to-eat frozen meals is also diminishing culinary skills among urban households. “Typically when you are hungry, the first instinct is to grab a packet of instant noodles. Parathas offered by our brand take the same amount of time, that is three minutes flat, and they are wholesome. You just need to preheat the pan, and heat the paratha on it for few minutes. We call ourselves a new-age label, with no added preservatives. We use 80% whole wheat and our product is premium priced,” says Arpita Soma, co-founder, Gourmet Craft.

Gourmet Craft’s range of frozen parathas includes aloo, achari paneer, chicken keema and jalapeno cheese

FRESH VS FROZEN

An increased disruption in “weekly family menus” of millennial mums and Gen Z, who are willing to pay more for food that is accessible is being witnessed. But how healthy is a frozen meal? “Frozen food is one of the most hygienic forms of packaged ready-to-eat/cook meal. The most common myth about frozen food is that it’s loaded with preservatives. The simple science of preservation is to store the food below 0° F, which ensures that bacteria is inactive thereby maintaining freshness and storing the nutritive value of food. Frozen foods are flash frozen to provide shelf life and prevent our products from bacteria and oxidation. These products are then vacuum sealed for added shelf life,” says Sakshi Mithal, founder and MD, TKC Foods. She adds that even in the restaurant space, frozen food is witnessing an exponential growth of more than 15% per annum, and is becoming the backbone on which new food formats are being developed. “Constant sampling, training and development of the staff followed by regular assessments ensure that every product is prepared, packed and transported with utmost care and hygiene,” shares Mithal.

The author tweets at @Namyasinha