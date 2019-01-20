‘Was Congress’s poll win due to chor EVMs?’: Ram Madhav questions Farooq Abdullah’s remark

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Sunday responded to Farooq Abdullah’s remarks that the “EVM is a chor machine” and questioned the Congress if it too agreed with Abdullah’s remarks in light of the recent electoral victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Speaking the grand opposition rally in Kolkata, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had said that the Election Commission should stop the use of EVMs.

“EVM is a chor machine. We should meet the Election Commission of India and the President to urge them to stop the use of EVMs,” Abdullah said at the United India Rally organised by the Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“I don’t want to react to Farooq Abdullah, I want to ask Congress leadership in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan whether they agree that because EVMs were ‘chor’ they could win in those states. First answer that, then let’s see,” Ram Madhav said.

Most opposition parties have demanded that ballot papers be used in the coming Lok Sabha elections and have alleged that the EMVS can be tampered with and the results manipulated.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 15:31 IST