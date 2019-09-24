india

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, met in New York. This was their first meeting after the mega ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas, which was attended by both the world leaders. The duo had addressed the 50,000-strong gathering of Indian-Americans. In New York, PM Modi said that Trump was not just his friend, but ‘a good friend of India’. The meeting came a day after Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

WATCH: After Howdy Modi gala, PM and ‘friend’ Donald Trump meet in New York

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 23:12 IST