Home / India News / Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rides a scooter in flood-hit district
india news

Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rides a scooter in flood-hit district

Massive erosion has been reported in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts.
In the video, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seen riding a scooter.&nbsp;
In the video, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seen riding a scooter. 
Published on Jul 14, 2022 09:21 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rode a bike to conduct a survey of the flood-hit Tamulpur on Thursday. Over 2,50,300 people continued to remain affected by the deluge in five districts of the state- Cachar, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Tamulpur.

The chief minister's official (CMO) Twitter handle posted a video showing Sarma riding a scooter wearing a pink helmet. Other officials and security personnel too can be seen riding along with him. As he navigated toward his destination, onlookers gathered to capture the moment.

"Took a motor-bike ride to Bagaribari embankment breach site during my visit to Tamulpur," Sharam wrote on Twitter.

Massive erosion has been reported in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Karimganj, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Morigaon districts.

News agency PTI reported that a total of 76 relief camps are being run in four districts where 17,014 people, including 3,139 children, have taken shelter.

On Tuesday, Sarma had visited the flood-affected areas of Chirang and Bongaigaon districts and took stock of relief measures taken by the district administration.

The chief minister also interacted with local people at Dakhin Kenduguri Bornamghar and assured them of all the necessary steps to check erosion and construction of an embankment to protect the area from the flood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam himanta biswa sarma floods + 1 more
assam himanta biswa sarma floods
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out