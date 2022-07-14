Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rides a scooter in flood-hit district

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rode a bike to conduct a survey of the flood-hit Tamulpur on Thursday. Over 2,50,300 people continued to remain affected by the deluge in five districts of the state- Cachar, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Tamulpur.

The chief minister's official (CMO) Twitter handle posted a video showing Sarma riding a scooter wearing a pink helmet. Other officials and security personnel too can be seen riding along with him. As he navigated toward his destination, onlookers gathered to capture the moment.

"Took a motor-bike ride to Bagaribari embankment breach site during my visit to Tamulpur," Sharam wrote on Twitter.

Took a motor-bike ride to Bagaribari embankment breach site during my visit to Tamulpur. pic.twitter.com/uE4z8TgqV0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 14, 2022

Massive erosion has been reported in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Karimganj, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Morigaon districts.

News agency PTI reported that a total of 76 relief camps are being run in four districts where 17,014 people, including 3,139 children, have taken shelter.

On Tuesday, Sarma had visited the flood-affected areas of Chirang and Bongaigaon districts and took stock of relief measures taken by the district administration.

The chief minister also interacted with local people at Dakhin Kenduguri Bornamghar and assured them of all the necessary steps to check erosion and construction of an embankment to protect the area from the flood.