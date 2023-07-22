Watch | Bus carrying over 24 passengers gets stuck in water in UP's Bijnor

As the monsoon sweeps across the country, several states are grappling with a range of challenges, including waterlogging and landslides. In a video posted by news agency ANI, a bus is seen stuck on a waterlogged road in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The bus full of passengers was trapped in the strong current of a river. Some individuals attempted to escape through the windows, while others remained seated, appearing helpless and unable to find a way out, as seen in the video. Bus stuck in water in Bijnor.

Several rescue personnel tried to pull the vehicle out of the water with the help of cranes. The heavy flow of water reportedly from the Kotwali River in Bijnor led to the bus getting stuck on the way.

According to reports, the bus travelling from UP's Najibabad to Haridwar carried over 24 passengers. Speaking about the incident an SDRF official confirmed that all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus.

An HRTC bus gets stuck in floodwaters in Dehradun, passengers escape

In an unrelated incident earlier this month, the passengers on board a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus in Dehradun had a close call as they successfully saved themselves by evacuating through the windows when the bus got stuck in floodwaters. A video of the incident went viral, capturing the alarming situation.