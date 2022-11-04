Watch| Chennai customs seize 1 kg gold worth 45 lakhs hidden in trolley lining

Customs officials at Chennai airport seized 1038 gm of gold - valued at ₹46.24 lakh - sewn into the lining of a bag belonging to a passenger from Sri Lanka. A video shared by the customs department shows the outer lining of the bag being cut open to reveal what seems to be an ordinary metal ring that, when scratched with a knife, is shown to be made of gold.

On 03.11.22,Customs officers intercepted a pax who arrived from Colombo by UL121. On examination of his check-in baggage, 1038gm of Gold valued at ₹46.24 Lakh concealed in the outer lining of his trolley suitcases was recovered/ seized under CA, 1962.@cbic_india pic.twitter.com/ovQx39XOLO — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) November 4, 2022

"On 03.11.22 (Thursday) customs officers intercepted a pax who arrived from Colombo by UL121. On examination of his check-in baggage, 1038gm of gold valued at ₹46.24 lakh (was found) concealed in the outer lining of his trolley suitcases..." the department said.

Last week customs officials at Chennai International Airoport seized gold weighing 385 gm and valued at ₹17 .15 lakh that was concealed in CD/DVD writer. Another ₹3.15 lakh worth of gold was found in electronic goods and cigarettes belonging to a passenger from Dubai.

In a similar case on October 29, officials sized 525 gm of the precious metal - valued at ₹23.38 lakh - concealed on the body of a passenger also from Dubai.

