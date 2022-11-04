Home / India News / Watch| Chennai customs seize 1 kg gold worth 45 lakhs hidden in trolley lining

Watch| Chennai customs seize 1 kg gold worth 45 lakhs hidden in trolley lining

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 07:14 PM IST

Last week customs officials at Chennai International Airoport seized gold weighing 385 gm and valued at ₹17 .15 lakh that was concealed in CD/DVD writer. Another ₹3.15 lakh worth of gold was found in electronic goods and cigarettes belonging to a passenger from Dubai.

A video shared by the customs department shows the outer lining of the bag being cut open to reveal what seems to be an ordinary metal ring.(Chennai customs/ Twitter)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Customs officials at Chennai airport seized 1038 gm of gold - valued at 46.24 lakh - sewn into the lining of a bag belonging to a passenger from Sri Lanka. A video shared by the customs department shows the outer lining of the bag being cut open to reveal what seems to be an ordinary metal ring that, when scratched with a knife, is shown to be made of gold.

"On 03.11.22 (Thursday) customs officers intercepted a pax who arrived from Colombo by UL121. On examination of his check-in baggage, 1038gm of gold valued at 46.24 lakh (was found) concealed in the outer lining of his trolley suitcases..." the department said.

Last week customs officials at Chennai International Airoport seized gold weighing 385 gm and valued at 17 .15 lakh that was concealed in CD/DVD writer. Another 3.15 lakh worth of gold was found in electronic goods and cigarettes belonging to a passenger from Dubai.

In a similar case on October 29, officials sized 525 gm of the precious metal - valued at 23.38 lakh - concealed on the body of a passenger also from Dubai.

Sign out