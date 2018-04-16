Watch: Chennai temple decked with currency notes worth Rs 4 lakh to mark Tamil New Year

Devotees were in for a surprise on Sunday when they walked into the Bala Vinaynagar Temple in Chennai’s Arumbakkam to see it decked with not flowers or lights but money.

Currency notes of denominations ranging from Rs 200, Rs 500 to Rs 2000 adorned the walls and ceilings of the temple on the auspicious day of the Tamil New Year, according to ANI.

The cost to cover the interiors of the temple wall-to-wall with currency notes came up to approximately Rs 4 lakh. The practice of meticulously decorating the temple with money happens every year to celebrate Puthandu. Whether the notes are real or fake is not known.

A 1.29 minute ANI video shows devotees walking through alleys lined with rupee notes. A Ganesha idol is mounted on top of a pedestal covered with notes and a chandelier made out of Rs 200 and old Rs 50 notes can also be seen on display.

Bala Vinayagar Temple in Chennai's Arumbakkam decorated with Indian currency notes on the Tamil New Year Day. Nearly 4 lakh rupees used in the decoration. Temple is decorated in the same manner on this occasion every year #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/FlM8AALTSX — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

Twitterati was critical of this practice and said it was not fair to decorate a temple with money when countless people went hungry every day.

Jis desh mein croro log k pass do waqt ki roti k liye paisa na ho us desh mein aisi chizo pr agar ek paisa bhi kharch Kia jaae toh usse bewkoofi nhi toh kya kahenge... Pathar pr kharchane se acha hi kisi garib ka pate bhara jaiye.. #belogical — SHUBHAM TUTEJA (@SHUBHAMTUTEJA4) April 14, 2018

If hardship money help to fillup empty stomach then it is better instead donation in temple

God would be happy though!! — vatsal malaviya (@vatsal_malaviya) April 14, 2018

Shame on these people who waste our money

And why @RBI not taking any action against these people who disrespected the Indian Currency

Take action @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — 🇮🇳Akshay Gupta🇮🇳 (@akshayKGT) April 15, 2018

national waste ! why would god need money and gold ! be practical man.. pray , believe ..its all good , but do not be a fanatic ! — TheFrustratedGOD (@G0DPoseidon) April 14, 2018

Puthandu is the first day of the Tamil calendar and is observed with the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar. It falls around April 14 each year. The day is celebrated as Vishu in Kerala and Bihu in Assam. It also marks the beginning of New Year in West Bengal, Punjab, Manipur and Odisha among other states.