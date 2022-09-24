Watch | Cops save man from slipping onto track as train passes by on TN station

A video of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables rushing into action to save a man who nearly fell on the tracks as a speeding train passed by a platform at the Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu on Friday is earning applause online.

The video of the incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the railway station and was posted on the official Twitter handle of the RPF. It shows that as soon as the man slipped and fell into the space between the platform, onlookers came around and attempted to help him. Soon after, two policemen rushed to rescue him and brought him to safety within seconds.

The two officers — RPF assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Arunjit and lady head constable PP Mini received widespread praise for their bravery and fortitude.

Yet another story of Bravery and Courage !#Everydayheroes RPF ASI Arunjit & Lady HC P.P. Mini in utter disregard to their own safety,went beyond their call of duty to pull out a passenger back to platform when he got stuck in the gap between platform and train at Coimbatore stn. pic.twitter.com/thwVTt01kg — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) September 23, 2022

Taking to Twitter, RPF India said, “Yet another story of Bravery and Courage! #Everydayheroes RPF ASI Arunjit & Lady HC P.P. Mini in utter disregard to their own safety,went beyond their call of duty to pull out a passenger back to platform when he got stuck in the gap between platform and train at Coimbatore station".

The video has garnered over 5,000 views and hundreds of likes since it was shared on the microblogging site. Twitter users flooded the post's comment section thanking the RPF officers who saved the man's life. More than 900 individuals have also reshared the post.

"Great Work towards Humanity. Well Done. Congratulations," wrote one user. Another user wrote, “Tremendous job done. Keep it up.”

