Monday, Sep 23, 2019

Watch| ‘Everything is fine in India’: PM’s response to ‘Howdy, Modi!’ | Full speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a 50,000-strong crowd at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In response to the greeting ‘howdy’, which was also the name of the event, PM Modi said ‘everything is fine in India’.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:56 IST
Hindustan Times
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a 50,000-strong crowd at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In response to the greeting ‘howdy’, which was also the name of the event, PM Modi said ‘everything is fine in India’. He also listed the achievements of his government before members of the Indian diaspora. US President Donald Trump was also present at the event.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 08:56 IST

