Watch: HT experts decode assembly election results

It’s result day! As vote counting begins for the 2026 assembly elections in four key states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala, along with the Union territory of Puducherry, HT experts will break down the trends and results through live coverage and quick updates for the readers. For fast, reliable election results, HT experts will closely track official data and provide the latest developments.

For fast, reliable election results, HT experts will closely track official data and provide the latest developments. Readers can follow HT’s live blogs today for quick updates from every state, along with a combined result day tracker.

Follow election results for each of these states here:

West Bengal: Bengal election results live

Kerala: Kerala election results live

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu election results live

Assam: Assam election result live

Verdict day for 4 states, 1 UT The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power in Assam and is aiming for a third term in a row. In Puducherry, it is trying for a second straight shot at forming the government.

The polls are also important for regional leaders Mamata Banerjee, seeking a fourth straight term, MK Stalin, seeking a second consecutive term; and Pinarayi Vijayan, aiming for a third term in succession.

As per Election Commission data, the two-phase West Bengal election recorded a turnout of 93.05 percent, the highest ever in the state's history. The polls were also marked by the large-scale disenfranchisement of all but around 1,600 people out of the 2.71 million listed under the controversial logical discrepancy category during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, another disputed chapter in independent India's history.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence in removing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power in West Bengal. On the other hand, the TMC has strongly maintained that Mamata Banerjee is set for an easy return to office.

For the Opposition, these elections present a chance to prevent the run of defeats that followed its strong performance in the 2024 general elections and to win back major states that carry political weight.

Five years ago, major wins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal lifted the Opposition and helped it through the next two years of electoral setbacks. Holding on to power this time is important for an Opposition facing a reduced presence across the country.