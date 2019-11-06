Watch | ‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain

india

In this episode of Metro Matters, Delhi’s PWD minister Satyendar Jain speaks to Hindustan Times’ metro editor Shivani Singh about the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government’s decision to redesign nine arterial roads in the national capital to streamline traffic movement.

Jain dispels the notion that creating space for pedestrians and cyclists will reduce the road space for vehicles and result in traffic jams. He also talks about the government efforts to mitigate dust pollution and waterlogging and ensure a smooth ride on city roads.