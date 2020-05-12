e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Watch: PM Modi’s 33-minute-long address to the nation on Covid-19 lockdown

Watch: PM Modi’s 33-minute-long address to the nation on Covid-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that was imposed from March 24 midnight.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 21:08 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi(Screengrab)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that was imposed from March 24 midnight. Prime Minister Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to deal with the Covid-19 and emerge out of it.

PM Modi did not give any details of the package. He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would announce th details of the package. “It will empower various different sectors of the society. Rs 20 lakh crore package in 2020 will speed up India’s journey to become self-reliant,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

At his meeting with chief ministers on Monday, PM Modi had indicated that the lockdown may be extended but this extension would be very different from the last three versions in its spread and the permitted relaxations.

“I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd Phase are not needed in the fourth,” he told the chief ministers.

Watch his live address below:

In the third version of the lockdown, the government had classified 319 districts as the green zones and allowed almost every economic activity. In the 284 districts placed in the orange zone and the 130 districts in the red zones, there were some restrictions on movement of people and traffic.

tags
top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In