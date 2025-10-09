Watch: Porsche badly damaged after race with BMW goes wrong in Mumbai

A Porsche crashed into a divider while allegedly racing a BMW on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late Wednesday night. The accident has caused extensive damage to the luxury vehicle while the driver remains in hospital after sustaining serious injuries. However, no fatalities have been reported so far. Porsche crashes into divider in Mumbai after alleged race with BMW, driver injured(Screengrab from X/@ANI)

The accident's grave impact can be seen in a purported video shared by news agency ANI showing the aftermath of the high-impact collision.

In the clip, a blue-coloured Porsche can be seen severely damaged, with one headlight still flickering and the other broken into pieces stranded on the side of the road. The car’s tyres are crushed into the vehicle, and the airbags can be seen deployed due to the force of the crash.

Eyewitnesses cited by ANI said the Porsche and BMW were reportedly racing when the Porsche lost control and collided with the divider.

Pune Porsche accident

Earlier, in May 2024, a Porsche accident in Pune had sparked a nationwide uproar after a minor, allegedly driving under the influence of alcahol, hit two IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar, killing them on the spot.

The incident drew sharp criticism after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail on lenient terms, including requiring the minor to submit a 300-word essay on road safety.

Later, several reports emerged of his relatives including his mother, father and doctor of attempts of hiding and hampering the evidence.

The Pune police had filed a 900-page chargesheet against seven accused, including the juvenile’s parents.