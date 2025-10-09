Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Watch: Porsche badly damaged after race with BMW goes wrong in Mumbai

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 09:26 am IST

A blue-coloured Porsche can be seen severely damaged, with one headlight still flickering and the other broken into pieces stranded on the side of the road.

A Porsche crashed into a divider while allegedly racing a BMW on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late Wednesday night. The accident has caused extensive damage to the luxury vehicle while the driver remains in hospital after sustaining serious injuries. However, no fatalities have been reported so far.

Porsche crashes into divider in Mumbai after alleged race with BMW, driver injured(Screengrab from X/@ANI)
Porsche crashes into divider in Mumbai after alleged race with BMW, driver injured(Screengrab from X/@ANI)

The accident's grave impact can be seen in a purported video shared by news agency ANI showing the aftermath of the high-impact collision.

In the clip, a blue-coloured Porsche can be seen severely damaged, with one headlight still flickering and the other broken into pieces stranded on the side of the road. The car’s tyres are crushed into the vehicle, and the airbags can be seen deployed due to the force of the crash.

Watch video here

Eyewitnesses cited by ANI said the Porsche and BMW were reportedly racing when the Porsche lost control and collided with the divider.

Pune Porsche accident

Earlier, in May 2024, a Porsche accident in Pune had sparked a nationwide uproar after a minor, allegedly driving under the influence of alcahol, hit two IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar, killing them on the spot.

The incident drew sharp criticism after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail on lenient terms, including requiring the minor to submit a 300-word essay on road safety.

Later, several reports emerged of his relatives including his mother, father and doctor of attempts of hiding and hampering the evidence.

The Pune police had filed a 900-page chargesheet against seven accused, including the juvenile’s parents.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Watch: Porsche badly damaged after race with BMW goes wrong in Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On