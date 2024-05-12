Watch: Shri Badrinath Dham opens its doors for devotees after six months

The Shri Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand opened its doors for devotees at 6am on Sunday, May 12, amid chimes of melodious tunes by the Army Band, with complete rituals. While welcoming devotees, Vedic chants and slogans of ‘Badri Vishal Lal Ki Jai’ echoes across the temple. Decorated Badrinath Temple ahead of the opening of its portals for devotees for the 'Char Dham Yatra', in Chamoli district, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Hundreds of devotees thronged the entry of Badrinath Dham on Sunday morning, with the entrance decked up with flowers. Shri Badrinath Dham opened its gates for devotees after a break of six months. The portals of the temple were closed for winter beginning November 18.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The doors of three out of the four Dhams of Uttarakhand, Shri Kedarnath, Shri Gangotri, Shri Yamunotri Dham had already been opened on last Friday on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Preparations for the opening of the doors have been completed by Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Ahead of its opening, Shri Badrinath Temple was decked up by the Temple Committee with the help of Shri Badrinath Pushp Seva Samiti Rishikesh, which made full preparations of the morning rituals taking place on Sunday.

The Badrinath Yatra is a significant pilgrimage in Hinduism, primarily undertaken by devotees of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath is a sacred town located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, India. It's nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, sitting at an elevation of 3,133 meters (10,279 feet) above sea level.

The pilgrimage for Char Dham usually commences around late April or early May and goes on till November, when the weather conditions are favourable during summer and autumn months.

The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. For the last two days, all three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling.

A record number of 29 thousand pilgrims from across India and other countries visited Kedarnath Dham on the first day. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami headed the inaugral puja at Kedarnath Dham on the first day of the pilgrimage, welcoming devotees and and invoking prayes for their safe journey.

(With inputs from ANI)