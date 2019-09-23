india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. He listed India’s efforts in battling climate change and said that not enough was being done across the world. He also spoke about his government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, aimed at conserving water, and his call against single-use plastic, made on August 15, 2019. He concluded by saying that time for talk was over, and it was time to act. The speech came a day after PM Modi addressed the mega ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas.

Watch | ‘Time for talk over’: PM addresses UN Climate Summit after Howdy Modi event

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 22:44 IST