Watch: Union minister Hardeep Puri attends ‘ardas’ for Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday participated in a special ‘ardas’ at Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib or the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the moon. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri offers prayers at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for the successful landing of ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' on the surface of the Moon, (PTI)

The gesture combined spirituality and space exploration as prayers were offered for the mission's success.

Besides Puri, people across the nation held special prayers at temples, mosques and gurudwaras for the success of India's third lunar mission.

Meanwhile, 150 girl students of Al Jamiatul Islamia Islahul Banat madrassa at Delhi's Mandoli also offered a special prayer which was held there hours before the scheduled landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander, reported news agency PTI. Several People offered special prayers at a mosque in Srinagar, Bhubaneswar for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Further, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a "Yajna" at Sant Nagar Burari, praying for the success of India's ambitious project. In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Yoga guru Ramdev performed a “yagya” in Acharyakulam campus while priests recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at a temple on the banks of the Ganga on Wednesday for the successful landing of Chandrayan-3, PTI reported.

Ramdev performed the yagya and havan amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by the students of Acharyakulam, praying for the successful completion of the mission

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface at around 6:04pm on Wednesday. Ahead of the launch, ISRO said it is ready to initiate the mission’s automatic landing sequence which is scheduled at 5:44pm.

At 5.45pm, the soft landing process will start after internal checks and when the sun rises on the moon. Starting from 5.45pm, it will be 17 minutes of terror in which lander will fire its engines and prepare the landing.

The national space agency which carries out India's space missions, has also invited schools and educational institutes to live-stream the historic moon landing.

The mission's current location is 25 km from the nearest point on the Earth's only natural satellite, and 134 km from from the farthest.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14. Before India, only the United States, Russia and China have achieved a soft-landing on the surface of the Earth's only natural satellite. If successful, India will also become the first nation to reach the celestial body's South Pole.