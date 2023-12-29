close_game
close_game
News / India News / Watch: Yogi Adityanath has a selfie moment during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Yogi Adityanath has a selfie moment during Ayodhya visit

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Dec 29, 2023 07:33 PM IST

PM Modi will inaugurate various projects worth ₹15,000 crore during his visit to Ayodhya on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was in Ayodhya on Friday to inspect administration's preparedness in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 30. Adityanath inspected the ground from where PM Modi will address a rally during his visit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie after inspecting the ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally on December 30, in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie after inspecting the ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally on December 30, in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI)

During his inspection, Adityanath was recorded clicking a selfie near the sculpture of a giant veena. He later visited the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers. A video of the moment went viral on social media.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ| Aarti at Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Here's how to book entry passes

In the wake of PM Modi's visit on Saturday, massive security arrangements including the deployment of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and National Security Guards (NSG), are in place in the city. During his visit, Modi will also hold a roadshow.

"Three DIG, 17 SP, 38 Additional SP, 82 Deputy SP, 90 Inspector, 325 Sub Inspector, 35 Female Sub Inspector, 2000 Constable, 14 Company PAC, 6 Company CRPF will be deployed as part of the security," said Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone.

Development projects to be inaugurated during Modi's visit

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate various projects worth 15,000 crore during his visit to Ayodhya on Saturday. He will the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport in a significiant boost to connectivity in the religious city. Notably, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be consecrated on January 22 and these infrastructure developments in the city is expected to faciliate the arrival of millions of devotees in times to come.

In a bid to woo tourists to visit Ayodhya, PM Modi will initiate the development of various Ghats along the Sarayu river. The pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple, will also be renovated with the efforts of the Prime Minister.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out