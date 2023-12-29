Watch: Yogi Adityanath has a selfie moment during Ayodhya visit

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was in Ayodhya on Friday to inspect administration's preparedness in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 30. Adityanath inspected the ground from where PM Modi will address a rally during his visit. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie after inspecting the ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally on December 30, in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI)

During his inspection, Adityanath was recorded clicking a selfie near the sculpture of a giant veena. He later visited the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers. A video of the moment went viral on social media.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ| Aarti at Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Here's how to book entry passes

In the wake of PM Modi's visit on Saturday, massive security arrangements including the deployment of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and National Security Guards (NSG), are in place in the city. During his visit, Modi will also hold a roadshow.

"Three DIG, 17 SP, 38 Additional SP, 82 Deputy SP, 90 Inspector, 325 Sub Inspector, 35 Female Sub Inspector, 2000 Constable, 14 Company PAC, 6 Company CRPF will be deployed as part of the security," said Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone.

Development projects to be inaugurated during Modi's visit

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate various projects worth ₹15,000 crore during his visit to Ayodhya on Saturday. He will the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport in a significiant boost to connectivity in the religious city. Notably, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be consecrated on January 22 and these infrastructure developments in the city is expected to faciliate the arrival of millions of devotees in times to come.

In a bid to woo tourists to visit Ayodhya, PM Modi will initiate the development of various Ghats along the Sarayu river. The pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple, will also be renovated with the efforts of the Prime Minister.