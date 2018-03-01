Water shortage to play spoilsport on Holi in Gujarat

An acute water scarcity across Gujarat has taken the fun out of Holi festivities in the state this year.

With the government appealing to residents to save water amid a looming crisis, Holi get-togethers and parties planned by several clubs, social groups and residential societies have been put off.

The Vijay Rupani government had set the alarm bells ringing in January when it advised farmers to skip summer crops due to paucity of water in the Sardar Sarovar Dam. The availability of Narmada water has been halved due to paucity in the basin while very little water is available in local reservoirs.

Gujarat’s two biggest municipal corporations — Ahmedabad and Surat — have urged people not to waste water on Holi. The Surat Municipal Corporation has announced that there would be no “extra” 200 MLD of water that the body used to supply every Dhuleti.

The Ahmedabad civic body has appealed to people play dry Holi with “tilak”.

Among the major clubs to cancel water Holi celebrations are Karnavati and Rajpath in Ahmedabad.

“We have called off the event as it is not wise to waste water when a crisis is looming large,” Jayesh Modi, president of Karnavati Club, said.

Various social organisations are following the suit. International Lohana Samaj and Patel Samaj are among such organisations which have announced to hold only “token” celebrations without any water.

One of the major triggers of water crisis is the lowest rain water inflow in 15 years in the Narmada catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh, which has halved Narmada waters in Gujarat to 4.7 MAF from 9 MAF.

Water supply to Ahmedabad, which receives 1,420 million liters per day (MLD) from Narmada and Kadana dams among other resources, is expected to be cut by 200 MLD. Vadodara and Rajkot too are expected to face water supply cuts of around 50 MLD each while south Gujarat has 27% less water compared to the last year.