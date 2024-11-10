Congress worker clashes with CRPF during Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow | Video

A clash broke between Congress workers and CRPF personnel during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad as her campaign intensified for the upcoming by-polls. Congress General Secretary and candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI Photo)

A video released by news agency ANI shows Priyanka Gandhi waving at the crowd from her vehicle while her supporters raise slogans. Amidst the roadshow, a Congress worker gets into an altercation with the CRPF security personnel deployed at the event.

However, certain individuals, who appeared to be Congress workers, intervened to mitigate the situation and led the agitated party member away from the CRPF official.

Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi on final leg of campaign

Congress candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her final leg of the campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency by visiting the famous Thirunelli Maha Vishnu temple on Sunday.

Vadra later conducted a roadshow in the constituency on Sunday and said that she met people from the Christian community. The Congress leader assured me that she would fight for their demands like she does for everyone else.

"People have given me a lot of love and affection. I'm very grateful for it. I've been very happy campaigning here. I have been meeting many people from the Christian community. I will fight for their demands. Just as I am fighting for everybody else. I will discuss with them, understand properly and I will also support them," said Vadra.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot claimed a "historic victory" for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad. He further added that she along with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament will lead to "tough days" for the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Wayanad by-polls

The Wayanad bypoll will be held on November 13 and the campaign ends on Monday. The need to conduct the by-election arose after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in the Raebareli constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections.