ED files FIR after trespassers occupy flat attached in case against Dawood Ibrahim’s brother

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a police complaint with Thane police against some trespassers who allegedly took possession of a flat that was attached by it in 2022 in connection with its money laundering probe against fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar, the agency said on Friday. The ED has approached Thane police after alleged trespassers interfered with a lock and removed its possession notice from a flat attached in the Iqbal Kaskar case.

The accused persons, the ED said in a statement, entered the property in Thane (West) and allegedly interfered with the lock and removed the possession notice pasted by the agency, claiming ownership of the flat.

The flat, according to the ED’s 2022 statement, was registered in the name of Mumtaz Azaz Sheikh, a co-accused in the case against Kaskar, and was extorted by the latter from a local real estate developer.

“It came to notice that certain persons have entered the said property and allegedly interfered with the lock at the said flat and also removed the possession notice, claiming ownership,” the ED said on Friday.

The agency conducted inspections and enquiries and took necessary steps to safeguard the attached property, including informing the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

“The lock of the flat was changed (by ED) in the presence of police personnel and witnesses and the possession of the said flat was restored. A fresh notice was also affixed on the premises clearly mentioning that any aggrieved person may either approach the office of the ED or the court where the trial of the case is being conducted,” the agency said.

Further, it said, in connection with the alleged unauthorised entry and interference with the property, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at Kasarvadavali police station in Thane on October 15 so that the matter is investigated and such trespassers are punished in accordance with the law.