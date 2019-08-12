‘We are Lord Ram’s descendants’, say Mewar royals, third claim in a week

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:54 IST

A day after Jaipur ex-royal and BJP lawmaker Diya Kumari’s said that she is a descendant of Lord Ram’s son Kush, the erstwhile Mewar royal family has also claimed lineage from Luv, the other son of Lord Ram.

The claims have come days after a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which is holding day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute, sought to know whether anyone from the “Raghuvansha” was still living in the town or anywhere in the world.

The court asked the question to senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for “Ram Lalla Virajman”, when he was arguing that the deity and the birth place both were “juristic” entities and hence, capable of holding properties and instituting lawsuits.

Lakshyaraj Singh of the erstwhile Mewar royal family today said they were descendents of Lord Ram’s son, Luv, who had established Luvkote (Lahore) in the ancient times. Luv’s ancestors, he said, had come to Ahad (Mewar) and established the Sisodia dynasty.

A genealogical list bearing name of Lord Rama, being taken out from archives of erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, at City Palace, in Jaipur. ( Himanshu Vyas /HT Photo )

He said historians have written that the traditions and customs of the Mewar royal family, the Shiv bhakts and Suryavanshi, are proof that they descended from Lord Ram.

Quoting a book by Col James Todd, Singh said in this book ‘Annals and Antiquities of Rajasthan’ it is written that Lord Ram’s capital was Ayodhya. His son Luv had established Luvkote (Lahore). Luv’s ancestors had moved to Gujarat in ancient times and from there come to Ahad (Mewar) where they established the Sisodia dynasty. Initially their capital was Chittor and later it was shifted to Udaipur. The sun is the emblem of the Mewar royal family. Lord Ram was a worshipper of Lord Shiva and the Mewar royals worship Eklingnath (Lord Shiva).

Ramu Ramdev, OSD at the City Palace, points out at Lord Rama's birthplace in an old dilapidated map of Ayodhya being taken out from archives of erstwhile royal family of Jaipur. ( Himanshu Vyas /HT Photo )

Lakshyaraj’s uncle, Mahendra Singh Mewar echoed his claim and said the history of 76 generations is listed with the family. The former Jaipur royal family gave the genealogy to the court 25 years back, he said.

Historian Prof Chandrasekhar Sharma, a lecturer at the government Meera Kanya Mahavidyalaya in Udaipur, said that the genealogy of the Mewar royals being Suryavanshi exists. He said Luv had established Luvkote (Lahore) and Bappa Rawal had established Rawalpindi in ancient times, both of which are now in Pakistan.

On Sunday, BJP’s Diya Kumari, while offering to present documents proving links of her family to Lord ram’s son Kush in the court, said “…Descendants of Lord Ram are all over the world, including our family who descended from his son Kush.” She said that her comments were based on manuscripts, genealogy and documents available with the royal family.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Satyendra Singh Raghav too has claimed that Raghav Rajputs are real descendents of Lord Ram.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Raghav said that in the Valmiki Ramayana it is mentioned that Kush was anointed king of Dakshin Kaushal while Luv was anointed king of Uttar Kaushal.

He said according to Kalidas, Ram ordained Luv as the ruler of Sharavati and Kush as ruler of Kushavati. Sharavati is today known as Shravasti whereas Kush’s kingdom was Dakshin Kaushal and his capital was Kushavati which is now in Chhattisgarh. He said Raghav Rajputs are descendents of Luv while Kachhwaha or Kushwaha Rajputs are descendents of Kush.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished. The Supreme Court is holding day-to-day hearing in the case.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 15:54 IST