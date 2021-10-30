We have more proof against NCB, says Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday continued his attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, saying some people who are close to the officer were implicating innocent persons in “fake” drug-related cases. Talking to reporters in Gondia on Saturday, Malik said he has more proofs to corroborate his claims and expose Wankhede. “I am going to submit the documents and proofs to DG, NCB for further investigation. NCB has framed Aryan Khan and others in a bogus case registered after the cruise drugs bust. The seizure was not done on the cruise ship, but the photographs released were taken in Wankhede’s office,” he alleged.

Wankhede has refuted all allegations levelled against him by Malik. On Friday, the officer said, “These are malicious allegations to target my reputation. They are false and are being levelled for the first time in the 15 years of my service. I condemn the attempt in strong words.”