Home / India News / ‘We support India’s bid for permanent UNSC seat’, says Portugal president

‘We support India’s bid for permanent UNSC seat’, says Portugal president

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said India will participate in the 2020 UN Ocean Conference to be held between June 2-6 in Lisbon in Portugal.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 04:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa before a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on Friday.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Saturday said his country fully supported India’s bid for permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

He is on a two-day visit to Goa.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of an urban design conference here, Sousa said, “India has full support of Portugal to become a permanent member of UN Security Council.” Sousa said India will participate in the 2020 UN Ocean Conference to be held between June 2-6 in Lisbon in Portugal.

He said the two countries can cooperate on a variety of projects, adding that his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were “fruitful, bilaterally and multi-laterally”.

“We discussed concrete projects for Portuguese investment in India and Indian investment in Portugal,” he said.

He added that the two countries have planned cooperation in the field of economy, technology, culture and science over the next five years.

