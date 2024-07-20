‘We were broken... he was killed soon after his brother’

Kohima: Coming to terms with the death of Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse in the Kargil War was not easy for his family. Kargil war hero Captain Neikezhakuo Kengurüse

The second eldest of 13 siblings, he was just 25 when he died barely six months after being inducted as an Army Service Corps (ASC) officer on attachment with 2 Rajputana Rifles.

“When news of his death came, it shook us terribly. We were broken, and more so, because it was not long after his elder brother passed away. They were both good lads and we had so much hope for them,” Kenguruse’s mother Dinuo recalled. “When his remains were brought home, it was difficult, particularly for me, to accept that he was no more. I was angry, even with the army,” she added.

Fondly known as “Neibu” by his family and friends in Nagaland and “Nimbu Sahib” by his army colleagues, Captain Kenguruse was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, becoming the sole officer from ASC to be honoured with the country’s second highest gallantry award.

“It has been 25 years now but our memories of him remain fresh in our hearts. The Indian Army and the nation recognised his supreme sacrifice and they honour him every year, for which we are grateful,” Dinuo said.

Captain Kengurüse’s father Neiselie Kengurüse echoed similar sentiments. “It’s been long but for our family, it feels like he died just recently. The annual observation of his sacrifice keeps his memories alive,” he said. “Neibu was a responsible young man. Being the eldest among my surviving children, he helped me look after and guide his siblings. He died too soon,” he added.

Neiselie recalled his conversation with his son before the latter went to the war. “Right before he went to the war, he called and told me that the battle was intense, and that if he did not make it back, he would want to have a small grave in his village. The least we could do was to honour his wish; we erected a memorial in his name at our village Nerhe-Pheza,” he said.

The memorial was renovated by the army this year.

The slain Captain’s younger brother Neingutoulie Kenguruse found a way to celebrate Neibu’s life by co-authoring a book titled “Nimbu Saab: The Barefoot Naga Kargil Hero” with Neha Dwivedi and Diksha Dwivedi – both daughters of another Kargil War hero, Major CB Dwivedi. The book is slated to be launched on July 23.