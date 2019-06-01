Today in New Delhi, India
‘We will fight BJP every day’, Rahul Gandhi tells Congress MPs at CPP meet

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday insisted that the Congress will continue to fight the BJP every day and the party will try to rejuvenate itself.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2019 12:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress president addresses MPs at the meeting of the Congress parliamentary party.(Twitter)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday insisted that the Congress will continue to fight the BJP every day despite the hammering in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Last time we were 44 in the Lok Sabha and we took on the BJP and now we have 52 and we will fight the BJP every day,” Gandhi said at the meeting of the Congress parliamentary party.

“We need to introspect in the party. We will try and rejuvenate ourselves and we can do it,” he told Congress MPs at the meeting.

He also congratulated his mother Sonia Gandhi who was elected the Congress parliamentary party leader.

The Congress which won just 52 of 542 parliamentary seats this time fell short by three members to qualify it for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign as Congress chief on May 25 taking responsibility for the party’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, but the Congress Working Committee rejected the offer although he has insisted that he is firm on quitting.

At Saturday’s meeting of the parliamentary party, a Congress leader said there was no official talk on Rahul Gandhi’s continuation as party president.

Sources said that many Congress leaders told Rahul at the sidelines of the meeting that he should not step down.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 12:13 IST

