Home / India News / We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi

We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi

On this day 19 years ago, a five-member suicide squad comprising Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists attacked the Indian Parliament, while the Lok Sabha was in session.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 08:00 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Houses were adjourned at the time of the attack, but several parliamentarians and staff were present inside the building.
The Houses were adjourned at the time of the attack, but several parliamentarians and staff were present inside the building.(Reuters file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament in 2001. He also paid tributes to soldiers who died protecting lives during the attack

“We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

On this day 19 years ago, a five-member suicide squad comprising Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists attacked the Indian Parliament, while the Lok Sabha was in session. The Houses were adjourned at the time of the attack, but several parliamentarians and staff were present inside the building.

 

Five security personnel of Delhi Police, one woman constable of the CRPF and two security assistants of Parliament Watch and Ward section had died preventing the entry of terrorists into Parliament House. A gardener and a photojournalist too lost their lives.

Although all five terrorists involved in the attack were killed during the gunfire with security personnel on December 13 itself, four persons were arrested and charged as masterminds within days. The case against the four - Mohammed Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain, Afsan Guru and SAR Geelani - went on for about a decade, with the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court eventually acquitting two, and upholding the death sentence of one.

