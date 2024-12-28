Weather update: 14 trains delayed amid dense fog in North India | Check details

Foggy weather conditions and low visibility has led to the delay of as many as 14 trains in the northern India regions on Saturday morning, rail services said. The delay time of several trains due to dense fog ranged between 30 minutes and 2 plus hours. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Railway operations for the past several days have taken a hit due to the inclement weather and cold wave conditions in North India, especially the thick blankets of fog, ANI reported.

The delay time of several trains ranged between 30 minutes and two plus hours.

List of delayed trains

Train name - delay time

Gorakhdham Express: 91 minutes

Kaifiyat Express: 37 minutes

Vikramshila Express: 50 minutes

S Kranti Superfast Express: 30 minutes

Anvt Humsafar: 57 minutes

Jalianwala B Express: 1 hour 8 minutes

Padmavat Express: 59 minutes

Satyagrah Express: 56 minutes

Nauchandi Express: 85 minutes

AP Express: 97 minutes

Gondwana SF Express: 138 minutes

MP Sampark Kranti: 36 minutes

NZM Humsafar Express: 1 hour one minute

Delhi weather today

Residents of the national capital woke up to an overcast sky on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department predicting light rain and issuing a yellow alert for the day amid cold wave conditions.

The minimum temperature settled at 12.7 degrees Celsius, which is six notches above season's average. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 16 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Delhi received 42.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Saturday.

According to IMD, the capital recorded its highest rainfall in the month of December in 15 years on Friday.

Delhi AQI today: However, the rains did some good for Delhiites as the air quality index (AQI) improved from 'very poor' to 'moderate' category on Saturday.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at 9 am was recorded at 152.

ALSO READ | Fifth wettest December in Delhi’s history

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(with inputs from agencies)