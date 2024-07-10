Weather updates: IMD's rain predictions for Delhi, Maharashtra and these states today

Weather updates: As monsoon has gripped the entire country with reports of waterlogging and floods in several states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an ‘orange’ alert in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, central Maharashtra, Assam, and Meghalaya, predicting extreme to very heavy rainfall. A ‘red’ alert has also been issued in West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. A view of rain at the near Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert in most of the North Indian and central India states.

“Heavy rainfall spell likely over many parts of Central India, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin dated July 9.

According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over the Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Rayalaseema is likely during the next five days,” it added.

Delhi rain update

A day after Delhi received heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in several parts of the city, the national capital woke up to a sunny morning on Wednesday. However, the IMD has predicted light rains during the day.

“A generally cloudy sky would prevail over the city with the possibility of more rains,” the IMD said.

Mumbai rain update

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai as the rain showers have gradually subsided, days after heavy rainfall and massive waterlogging in the city. According to the weather department, a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain is expected in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rainfall in Northeast

According to the IMD, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim until Thursday, July 11, and in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Thursday.

“Isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is very likely on July 10 and 13,” it added.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Wednesday with water levels of major rivers showing a receding trend. However, vast tracts of land remain inundated, with sporadic rainfall reported from several districts.

On Tuesday, seven deaths were reported on Tuesday with two in Cachar and one each in Dhubri, Dhemaji, South Salmara, Nagaon and Sivasagar, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), reported PTI.