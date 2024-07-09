Light rainfall in parts of Delhi; AQI remains ‘satisfactory’

Parts of Delhi recorded light rainfall on Tuesday morning, with the air quality index (AQI) remaining in the ‘satisfactory’ category for the sixth consecutive day. The IMD also has a yellow alert for light to moderate showers on July 12 and 13. (HT file photo)

Delhi is likely to see overcast skies during the remainder of the day with humidity remaining high, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Delhi woke up to a hazy morning, with high relative humidity leading to a slight mist.

IMD data showed no rainfall was recorded at any weather station in the 24 hours till 8:30am on Tuesday, barring 0.5mm at Mayur Vihar.

IMD said light showers were however recorded in parts of north, west and south Delhi from 10am onwards.

“Short but intense spells of rain were recorded in isolated parts of Delhi,” said an IMD official, forecasting isolated light rain to continue in the region in the next few days.

The IMD also has a yellow alert for light to moderate showers on July 12 and 13.

Delhi’s average AQI meanwhile stood at 77 (satisfactory) at 10am on Tuesday.

This was a marginal deterioration from a reading of 56 (satisfactory) a day earlier – the lowest so far this year. The average AQI is expected to drop again, following rain as pollutants get settled down or washed away.

An AQI of 51 to 100 is classified as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 is classified as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’ and over 400 is ‘severe’.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2°C on Tuesday, which is around normal for this time of the year. It was 25.6°C a day earlier. Delhi’s maximum is forecast to hover around 33°C during the day on Tuesday. The maximum was 32.2°C a day earlier.