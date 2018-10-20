Week-long Dussehra festival in Kullu begins amid tight security

The week-long Dussehra festival in Kullu began with gaiety and traditional fervour on Friday amidst elaborate security arrangements.

Governor Acharya Devvrat inaugurated the festival by participating in the colourful procession of deities led by Lord Raghunath, the chief deity of Kullu.

More than 225 deities from various parts of Kullu are participating in the festival.

The governor felicitated the people of the Kullu valley on the occasion of Dussehra, which symbolises victory of the truth over evil.

He said that the culture of Himachal Pradesh was unique and had a distinct identity.

“The fairs and festivals celebrated here round the year provide a glimpse of rich traditions and beliefs of the people,” the governor said.

He said that the people of the state deserve appreciation for preserving their rich culture, age-old customs and traditions in the present era of modernisation, which needs to be carried for future generations.

The royal family of Kullu in traditional attire during the Opening Day of festival on Friday. (HT Photo)

Later, the governor inaugurated the exhibition put up by various government departments, boards, corporations and other non-government organisations.

He also visited the stalls and appreciated the exhibits.

The world famous festival is unique as it gets underway when Dussehra festivities culminate in the rest of the country and unlike other places, effigies of Ravana, Meghanada and Kumbhakarana are not burnt here.

Governor was accompanied by his wife Darshana Devi.

Transport minister Govind Thakur, MLAs and officers of the district administration were present on the occasion.

Traditional dances and folk songs will be performed by artists from various parts of the state and across the country.

Artists from four different countries will also perform during the week-long festival.

Kullu deputy commissioner and vice president of International Dussehra Utsav Committee, Yunus Khan, said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the festival.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed at various locations in the Dhalpur ground, the venue of the festival. Besides, the cops will keep an eye on the activities with the help of drones.

