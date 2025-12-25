Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Dec 26-28)

Founders’ Gallery at Salar Jung Museum (Art exhibition) Stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor.

What: The newest gallery at one of the best museums in the country opened last week. It displays personal artefacts and portraits of Salar Jung I, II and III, highlighting the role they played in shaping Hyderabad’s arts and culture. Be among the first viewers of the exquisite zari-work thrones, silver furniture and sherwanis and turbans of the richest men in Hyderabad’s history.

When: Saturday, Sunday; 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Salar Jung Museum, Darul Shifa

Entry: ₹50

38th Hyderabad Book Fair

What: NTR stadium transforms into a literature arena. Organisers plan to launch more than 50 fiction and non-fiction books at the mega event. There are thousands of titles, both on display and for sale. These include old manuscripts from the State Library, children’s books, books on self-help and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to slow down at the end of the year and do the much-needed digital detox.

When: Thursday, Friday Saturday and Sunday; 1 pm to 9 pm

Where: Telangana Kala Bharathi (NTR Stadium), Lower Tank Bund Road, Domalguda-Himayat Nagar

Entry: ₹10

Tribute to Michael Jackson ft Cool Summer (Music concert)

What: The band pays tribute to the King of Pop’s iconic hits with their energetic vocals, his cool moonwalk and other signature dance moves. Of course you can sing along. The set list includes Billie Jean, Beat It, and They Don’t Really Care About Us.

When: Saturday; 9 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Phase - 1, Raidurga Village, HITEC City

Entry: From ₹499. Book on district.in

Gaurav Kapoor Live (Stand-up comedy)

What: With lakhs of subscribers on YouTube, Gaurav Kapoor has won the internet with his relatable comedy on love, relationships, life of the middle class, college days and more. This is your chance to see him perform live, and end the year with lots of giggles.

When: Sunday; 7.30 pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Jubilee Enclave, HITEC City

Entry: ₹799 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Hyderabad Pickleball Party (Sports event)

What: Whether you are an amateur or a professional, here is your chance to play Pickleball with fellow enthusiasts. The gathering includes open play on twelve courts, a live music floor, a dance floor, mini games, and many giveaways.

When: Saturday and Sunday; 6 pm

Where: CrossCourt Sports, Vatinagulapalli Village, Gandipet

Entry: ₹1,200 onwards. Book on district.in