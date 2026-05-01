‘Were inseparable, hugging tightly’: Diver recounts chilling moment mother, child found in MP

In a heart wrenching moment during rescue operations in Madhya Pradesh, divers recovered the body of a woman still clutching her child inside the capsized tourist boat in Bargi Dam, a scene that left even experienced rescuers shaken. A woman with a child found dead after a cruise boat overturned in the Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. (HT Photo)

The recovery came as the death toll in the boat tragedy rose to nine on Friday. The incident occurred when a tourist cruise boat capsized in the reservoir on the Narmada river during a storm a day earlier.

Diver recounts haunting discovery The Agra-based diving team said the operation was extremely challenging, with the vessel submerged in cramped, hazardous conditions that made access difficult.

Recalling the moment they reached the woman’s body, one of the divers said, “We were shocked to see the scene.” He added that the team initially faced “difficulty retrieving the body of the woman from the wreckage”.

When they looked closer, they realised why – the woman was “tightly hugging her child. They were inseparable, it was difficult to separate them. Our team was deeply moved by the scene,” the diver told news agency PTI.