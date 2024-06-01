‘We’re not VIP's…' BJP's Gorakhpur candidate Ravi Kishan queues up to cast vote

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Ravi Kishan on Saturday arrived at a polling booth in Gorakhpur and queued up in the line to cast his vote, emphasising that politicians are "servants of the public, not VIPs". BJP Gorakhpur candidate Ravi Kishan(ANI/ X)

"This is what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taught us that we are servants of the public, we are not VIPs. As soon as PM Modi came, he ended the VIP culture in India by ending the concept of red beacons. When your head is so grounded, then you should remain a common man too. I hold no position above others now and prefer to stay humble. PM Modi has ended the VIP culture in India and changed the politics of the nation. This is our culture and we should follow it," news agency ANI quoted Kishan as saying.

"I have cast my vote for Viksit Bharat, Ram Rajya and to make India a "Vishwa guru", Kishan said after casting his vote.

Earlier, in a video message on X, Kishan urged the voters to cast their vote in the "festival of democracy".

"Friends, you all will be aware that today voting is being held in Gorakhpur under the seventh phase of Lok Sabha general elections. On this occasion, I humbly request all of you, the God-like voters who are the destiny makers of Gorakhpur, to exercise your right to vote in this great festival of democracy by discharging your duty as an aware voter," Kishan wrote in a post on X.

"Every vote of yours is important and it will decide the future of your Lok Sabha and the country, therefore I once again appeal to all of you to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy," he added.

Kishan is contesting against SP's Kajal Nishad and BSP's Javed Ashraf in UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's bastion Gorakhpur.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kishan emerged victorious against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rambhual Nishad with a margin of 3,01,664 votes.