CM Mamata Banerjee gives job to martyr’s widow, assures full support to family

PTI |
May 06, 2025 05:09 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee said that the government would take the responsibility of educating his children, after he was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday provided the widow of slain Indian Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh with the job of a police home guard and assured his family of all help in future.

The Bengal CM said she would always be there as a member of their family.(PTI)
Banerjee said that the state government has taken the responsibility of educating Sheikh's children.

Sheikh died in a gun battle between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur area last month.

"Jhantu Ali Sheikh of Tehatta in Krishnanagar has given his life for the nation. We are proud of him, we salute him. Today, his wife Shahnaz Sheikh is getting a job as a home guard in Krishnanagar Police District. We have taken the responsibility for the education of the children," Banerjee said.

The state government has also given the family 10 lakh, she said.

The Bengal CM said she would always be there as a member of their family.

Banerjee is on a two-day trip to Murshidabad district, where she met the victims of last month's communal riot.

News / India News / CM Mamata Banerjee gives job to martyr’s widow, assures full support to family
